Alopecia is No Laughing Matter

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith found herself in the midst of a heated controversy during Sunday night’s celebration of the 94th Academy Awards. When presenter comedian Chris Rock made a joke about her shaved head, actor Will Smith came to his wife’s defense and slapped Rock across the face for his insensitive remark. Pinkett Smith was not rocking a fashion statement, but responding to a medical condition that caused her to lose hair. Smith has since publicly apologized to Rock for his violent behavior.

According to CNN, Pinkett Smith has spoken publicly about her condition called alopecia areata that causes hair loss. She revealed the diagnosis in 2018, recalling the “terrifying” moment she first noticed “handfuls of hair” in the shower.

“It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear,” she says. “That’s why I cut my hair and continued to cut it.” She posted on Instagram last December that she was coming to terms with the disorder and that “me and alopecia are going to be friends — period!” That revelation allowed her to shave her head. “Mama’s going to take it down to the scalp, so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something,” she posted.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder that causes your hair to come out, often in clumps the size and shape of a quarter, says WebMD. The amount of hair loss differs from person to person. While some people lose it in only a few spots, others can lose a lot. Sometimes hair grows back and falls out later, but in some individuals it falls out for good.

Approximately 6.8 million people in the U.S. and 147 million worldwide have or will develop alopecia areata at some point in their lives, says the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF).

Like any autoimmune disorder, the immune system attacks your own body, and in the case of alopecia, the hair follicles are under fire. Experts believe genetics may play a role in the condition but advise that people experiencing hair loss should rule out other causes such as thyroid, hormone or immune system problems.

There is no cure for alopecia, but sometime steroids are useful in treating the condition. Some types of alopecia may respond to the hair loss drug, minoxidil. Often doctors advise trying to reduce stress, as personal struggles seem to trigger the condition.

Wearing wigs, hats, or scarves to cover the hair loss and protect the head from the sun can be helpful, says WebMD. While alopecia is not considered to be a serious medical condition, it can cause anxiety and stress. NAAF sponsors volunteer support groups all over the world as well as telephone support contacts for those seeking help. These groups offer people with alopecia areata a chance to share feelings, experiences, and solutions in coping with the disease. Each group has a leader who has alopecia areata or is closely associated with someone who does.