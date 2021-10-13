Eat These 8 Foods That Lower Cholesterol

Cholesterol, which is produced in the liver, has many important health functions, such as keeping the walls of your cells flexible and assisting in the manufacture of hormones. But according to Healthline, too much cholesterol in the blood can lead to clogged arteries, strokes, heart attacks and kidney failure.

While statin drugs can lower your cholesterol, they come with potential side effects and experts say you do not always have to rely on these medications to reduce your levels.

“I have often told my patients to consume more garlic, onions, and extra virgin olive oil in their salads to improve cholesterol levels,” Dr. Stephen Sinatra, a leading integrative cardiologist and co-author of The Great Cholesterol Myth, tells Newsmax. “Many were able to achieve a better cholesterol profile by simple dietary changes, including restricting sugar at the same time.”

Experts at Harvard Medical School say that adding foods that help lower your low-density lipoprotein (LDL), the “bad” cholesterol, is a key factor in reducing the amount of harmful cholesterol-carrying particles that float through the bloodstream and can lead to clogged arteries.

Try these 8 foods that can help you maintain healthy cholesterol levels: