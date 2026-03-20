Dr. Crandall to Newsmax: New Cholesterol Guidelines

New cholesterol guidelines are encouraging doctors to rethink when patients should be screened and treated for heart disease risk — shifting the focus to earlier prevention.

Experts say conditions such as high cholesterol and diabetes can have far-reaching effects beyond heart health, including an increased risk of dementia.

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Cardiologist Dr. Chauncey Crandall, director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida and author of "The Simple Heart Cure," says the updated recommendations emphasize lowering cholesterol earlier in life — and keeping it low over time.

"You know, the bottom line is they came out with some new regulations in March, the American College of Cardiology and other organizations," Crandall told Newsmax's "Bianca Across the Nation." "And what they're saying is that we need to get the cholesterol lower for a longer period of time."

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That means screening should begin sooner than many people expect.

Under the new guidelines, children ages 9 to 11 should be given a blood test to determine if they have genetically driven high cholesterol, a condition called familial hypercholesterolemia, which requires lifetime treatment to prevent heart disease.

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After that, cholesterol testing should begin at age 19, with repeat tests at least every five years.

In addition, the age for managing high cholesterol with statin drugs or other measures is now recommended to begin as young as age 30, down from 40.

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"What we are looking for is that we want to lower cholesterol to prevent heart disease."

Traditionally, many patients are not diagnosed with high cholesterol until later in life — often during routine physicals in their 40s, 50s, or beyond, said Crandall.

"And Bianca, that's really too late. We want to get the cholesterol lower for longer. It needs to be started at an earlier time in someone's life," explained Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report.

At the same time, research continues to highlight the broader impact of chronic conditions like diabetes.

A new study, published in the journal Neurology, found that people with Type 1 diabetes are nearly three times likelier to develop dementia, while those with Type 2 diabetes face about double the risk compared with people without diabetes.

Crandall says lifestyle changes remain critical for reducing those risks.

"Well, I'm telling my patients that they need to really do everything they can to stay in good health," he said. "Diabetes is a big risk factor for heart disease, dementia, stroke."

Even for people already diagnosed with diabetes, he says there are steps that can improve long-term outcomes.

"What I tell my patients is we can still achieve victory," Crandall said. "But keep your weight down, keep your cholesterol down, exercise, and stay active."

He also emphasizes avoiding habits that can worsen health over time, including smoking.

"We're entitled to live a long life, but we need to work hard at it. We can't abuse our bodies," said Crandall.

He advises patients — especially those with diabetes — to focus on improving all aspects of their health.

"If you're a diabetic, improve everything that you possibly can," he said. "Lower weight, better diet, no smoking, less alcohol. You'll live a long life."

Experts say the shift toward earlier screening may empower more people to take control of their health before serious problems develop — making prevention a key part of long-term heart and brain health.