10 Best Foods to Lower Cholesterol Levels

High cholesterol levels increase your risk for heart disease, the leading cause of death, and stroke, the fifth leading cause of death. And yet, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 86 million U.S. adults have cholesterol levels above the recommended 200 mg/dL and nearly 25 million adults have total cholesterol levels above 240 mg/dL.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin, author of The Healthy Heart Miracle, says that statins are the most used drugs to treat high cholesterol, but about 75% of people report sufferering muscle pains and other side effects when they take statins.

But you can help lower cholesterol by eating heart-healthy fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes, says Health. Here are the top 10 foods that lower cholesterol: