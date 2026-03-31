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Tags: chocolate | sexual enhancement | recall | ingredients | prescription | blood pressure | gold lion aphrodisiac chocolate

Sex Enhancement Chocolates Recalled

Recalled ilum Sex Chocolate bar
(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Tuesday, 31 March 2026 01:16 PM EDT

Two chocolate products marketed for sexual enhancement are being recalled because they were found to contain hidden prescription drug ingredients.

The recall involves "Gold Lion Aphrodisiac Chocolate" and "ilum Sex Chocolate," sold by the company Gear Isle, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Officials said the products contain sildenafil and tadalafil, but these ingredients were not listed on the label.

Hidden drug ingredients can be dangerous, especially for folks taking certain medications.

Anyone who takes nitrates for a heart condition, such as nitroglycerin, is at particular risk, the FDA’s announcement said. Combining nitrates with sildenafil or tadalafil can cause a sudden and potentially life-threatening drop in blood pressure.

Health officials warn that this risk is especially important for adult men, who are more likely to use both these products and heart medications.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

The recalled items include:

Gold Lion Aphrodisiac Chocolate

  • UPC: 795847916279

  • Expires June 2027

ilum Sex Chocolate

  • UPC: 1002448578911

  • Expires Dec. 25, 2027

Both products were sold online across the United States and labeled as dietary supplements.

Gear Isle says customers should stop using the products right away and return them for a refund.

Anyone who has used the products and feels sick should contact a doctor immediately.

© HealthDay


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Two chocolate products marketed for sexual enhancement are being recalled because they were found to contain hidden prescription drug ingredients. The recall involves "Gold Lion Aphrodisiac Chocolate" and "ilum Sex Chocolate," sold by the company Gear Isle, according to the...
chocolate, sexual enhancement, recall, ingredients, prescription, blood pressure, gold lion aphrodisiac chocolate, ilum sex chocolate
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2026-16-31
Tuesday, 31 March 2026 01:16 PM
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