WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: chemotherapy | cancer | hair loss | gel | shampoo | prevent

New Gel May Prevent Hair Loss During Chemotherapy

woman washing hair in shower
(Adobe Stock)

Thursday, 04 September 2025 11:21 AM EDT

A new shampoo-like gel developed by researchers at Michigan State University could help protect cancer patients from a common and dreaded side effect of chemotherapy: Hair loss.

The gel, which has been tested in animal models, is designed to be applied to the scalp before treatment and left on while chemotherapy drugs circulate through the body.

“This unmet need of chemotherapy-induced alopecia appealed to me because it is adjacent to the typical needs in medicine such as better treatments and earlier, more accurate diagnostics for cancer,” lead researcher Bryan Smith said in a news release. Smith, an associate professor of engineering, is part of MSU’s Institute for Quantitative Health Science and Engineering.

Smith said he began focusing on the issue after interviewing cancer doctors and former patients about hair loss.

"Once I understood, it became clear to me that better solutions are very important to many cancer patients’ quality of life," he explained.

The gel is a water-based gel designed to deliver drugs to the scalp and protect hair follicles. It contains lidocaine and adrenalone, which work by restricting blood flow to the scalp. 

This helps prevent chemo drugs from reaching the hair follicles, thereby reducing damage and hair loss.

The gel also changes with temperature. At body temperature, it stays thicker and clings to the scalp. When at cooler temperatures, it becomes thinner and easier to wash away.

The research, publishing in the January 2026 issue of the journal Biomaterials Advances, is still in the early stages and has not yet been tested in humans. 

“The research has the potential to help many people,” Smith said. “All the individual components are well-established, safe materials, but we can’t move forward with follow-up studies and clinical trials on humans without the support of substantial funding.”

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
A new shampoo-like gel developed by researchers at Michigan State University could help protect cancer patients from a common and dreaded side effect of chemotherapy: Hair loss. The gel, which has been tested in animal models, is designed to be applied to the scalp before...
chemotherapy, cancer, hair loss, gel, shampoo, prevent
296
2025-21-04
Thursday, 04 September 2025 11:21 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved