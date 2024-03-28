×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: charley horse | muscle cramp | magnesium

Charley Horses and the Role of Low Magnesium

woman grabbing calf because of painful charley horse
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 28 March 2024 04:11 PM EDT

Anyone who has been struck by a charley horse knows all too well the sudden, gripping pain of this muscle cramp. Now, new research suggests that low magnesium levels may play a pivotal role in their onset.

Individuals with inadequate magnesium intake or impaired absorption mechanisms are particularly susceptible. Moreover, certain lifestyle factors, such as excessive alcohol consumption or prolonged use of diuretics, can exacerbate magnesium depletion, further increasing the risk of occurrence.

Special: Hobbling Out of Bed? You’re Not Getting Enough of THIS Essential Mineral.

Magnesium is often called a “mighty mineral” because it helps with over 300 chemical reactions in our bodies. It’s super important for making muscles contract and relax. Magnesium controls how much calcium goes into muscle cells. This balance between magnesium and calcium keeps muscles working smoothly and stops them from getting tense and spasming.

Charley horses most frequently afflict the calf muscles but can occur in any muscle group. These spasms can strike during physical activity or at rest, catching individuals off guard and causing debilitating pain. While temporary dehydration or overexertion can trigger charley horses, persistent occurrences may signal an underlying electrolyte imbalance, including magnesium.

Special: Are You At Risk For a Heart Attack? Discover The Mineral You NEED!

Adopting healthy lifestyle habits, including staying hydrated, maintaining a balanced diet, and engaging in regular physical activity, can support overall muscle health and reduce the frequency of charley horses. Incorporating these magnesium-rich foods into your diet can help ensure you’re getting an adequate amount of magnesium for overall health and well-being:

  • Spinach
  • Chard
  • Almonds
  • Pumpkin seeds
  • Avocado
  • Bananas
  • Dark Chocolate (70% cocoa)
  • Quinoa
  • Black beans
  • Tofu
Magnesium supplements, under the guidance of a healthcare professional, may be beneficial for individuals with chronically low levels. Additionally, stretching exercises targeting the affected muscle groups and applying heat or massage during cramping episodes can provide immediate relief and alleviate discomfort.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Anyone who has been struck by a charley horse knows all too well the sudden, gripping pain of this muscle cramp. Now, new research suggests that low magnesium levels may play a pivotal role in their onset. Individuals with inadequate magnesium intake or impaired absorption...
charley horse, muscle cramp, magnesium
313
2024-11-28
Thursday, 28 March 2024 04:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved