Charley Horses and the Role of Low Magnesium

Anyone who has been struck by a charley horse knows all too well the sudden, gripping pain of this muscle cramp. Now, new research suggests that low magnesium levels may play a pivotal role in their onset.

Individuals with inadequate magnesium intake or impaired absorption mechanisms are particularly susceptible. Moreover, certain lifestyle factors, such as excessive alcohol consumption or prolonged use of diuretics, can exacerbate magnesium depletion, further increasing the risk of occurrence.

Magnesium is often called a “mighty mineral” because it helps with over 300 chemical reactions in our bodies. It’s super important for making muscles contract and relax. Magnesium controls how much calcium goes into muscle cells. This balance between magnesium and calcium keeps muscles working smoothly and stops them from getting tense and spasming.

Charley horses most frequently afflict the calf muscles but can occur in any muscle group. These spasms can strike during physical activity or at rest, catching individuals off guard and causing debilitating pain. While temporary dehydration or overexertion can trigger charley horses, persistent occurrences may signal an underlying electrolyte imbalance, including magnesium.

Adopting healthy lifestyle habits, including staying hydrated, maintaining a balanced diet, and engaging in regular physical activity, can support overall muscle health and reduce the frequency of charley horses. Incorporating these magnesium-rich foods into your diet can help ensure you’re getting an adequate amount of magnesium for overall health and well-being: