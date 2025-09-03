Experts Want Chagas Disease Declared Endemic

Health experts are calling on government officials to declare Chagas disease — a dangerous infection caused by a parasite — as "endemic" in the U.S., the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

The parasite is generally transmitted through ingesting feces of triatomine bugs (nicknamed "kissing bugs"), which are known to bite humans and animals.

Health leaders say that reclassifying the disease as endemic will help spread awareness and improve tracking, as currently little is known about the prevalence of Chagas nationwide, as it is not reportable at the national level and only estimates can be given, according to the Daily Mail.

However, kissing bugs have been detected in 32 states, and scientists believe Chagas has blighted at least 300,000 Americans, though the count could be much higher as the disease often goes undiagnosed.

Dr. William Schaffner, a professor who specializes in infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told the Daily Mail that deforestation and migration have caused the spread of Chagas — originally a tropical disease confined to rural areas of Latin America.

He also said the new data indicates that infected kissing bugs are more common than previously thought.

Chagas has earned a reputation as a "silent killer," because it can live in the body for decades without being detected. It is often asymptomatic, with 70-80% of infected people remaining symptom-free their entire lives. Though, for some, signs of infection include fever, fatigue, body aches, headache, rash and loss of appetite.

Over time, parasites can move to the tissues and cause chronic infections, which can lead to various complications — including bowel damage and issues passing stool, trouble eating, blood clots, heart failure, abnormal heart rhythms, and even sudden death.

Researchers from the University of Florida say that California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most people suffering from chronic cases of Chagas, the Daily Mail reported.

An estimated 70,000 to 100,000 people in California have Chagas disease, making it the state with the most cases in the U.S.

As there is no mandated testing for Chagas, many people only find out they have the disease when they donate blood.