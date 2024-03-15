×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cervical cancer | keytruda | immunotherapy | survival

Keytruda Combo Improves Cervical Cancer Survival

diagnosis pad with 'cervical cancer' written on it
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 15 March 2024 07:40 AM EDT

Merck said on Friday its blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda, in combination with chemoradiotherapy, met the main goal of improving overall survival for newly diagnosed patients with a form of cervical cancer in a late-stage study.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had in January approved the expanded use of the combination to treat patients who have advanced cervical cancer and had not previously received surgery, radiation or systemic therapy.

The January approval was based on a late-stage study where the drug combination reduced the risk of cancer progression or death but had not shown clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival when compared to chemotherapy alone.

The Keytruda combo has been approved for two indications related to the treatment of cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer, which forms in the cells lining the cervix, is the fourth most common cancer in women globally, according to the World Health Organization.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Merck said on Friday its blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda, in combination with chemoradiotherapy, met the main goal of improving overall survival for newly diagnosed patients with a form of cervical cancer in a late-stage study. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had in...
cervical cancer, keytruda, immunotherapy, survival
145
2024-40-15
Friday, 15 March 2024 07:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved