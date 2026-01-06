US Backs At-Home HPV Test for Cervical Cancer

Women may soon have an easier, lower-cost way to get screened for cervical cancer.

Federal health officials say self-collected vaginal samples can now be used to screen for cervical cancer, and most private insurance plans will be required to cover the testing without charging patients out of pocket.

The updated guidance comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The new rules expand cervical cancer screening options and aim to remove cost barriers that prevent many women from getting tested.

“The guideline is designed to help close the screening gap by expanding access and reducing cost barriers,” an HRSA spokesperson told The Washington Post. “About 1 in 4 women are not up to date on cervical cancer screening, and the disease often has no symptoms in its early stages, making regular screening critical.”

Cervical cancer is most often caused by the human papillomavirus, or HPV, a common sexually transmitted infection. Nearly all cervical cancer cases are linked to HPV.

Under the updated guidelines, average-risk women ages 21 to 65 should continue regular screening.

Women ages 21 to 29 should screen by having a Pap test every three years. Those between 30 and 65 should be screened every five years using an HPV test, or a combined HPV and Pap test.

For the first time, the guidelines say women ages 30 to 65 should be offered the option of using a government-approved self-collected vaginal sample for HPV testing.

The change closely aligns with updated recommendations released by the American Cancer Society (ACS) in December.

“Cervical cancer is a highly preventable disease,” Robert Smith, senior vice president of early cancer detection science at ACS, told The Post.

"Yet, despite all the progress we’ve made in the U.S. reducing the incidence and mortality from cervical cancer mainly through screening, recent reports indicate that up‐to‐date cervical cancer screening rates have declined since 2021 and, notably, have not rebounded in the post-pandemic period," he added.

About 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed in the United States each year, and roughly 4,000 people die from the disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Many experts say self-collection could make a major difference, especially for people who avoid screenings because of discomfort, time constraints or access issues.

In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first at-home cervical cancer screening tool, developed by Teal Health. The wand allows patients to collect a vaginal sample themselves and mail it to a lab for HPV testing.

For now, most self-collected samples are expected to be taken in medical settings rather than fully at home.