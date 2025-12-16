Longevity Secrets From Centenarians

A recent survey of centenarians found that these super seniors use tools such as ChatGPT and strength training to bolster their health and well-being. They also prioritize social connections and positivity.

According to NPR, the survey by UnitedHealthcare included 100 centenarians who said that being healthy goes beyond the absence of illness and encompasses a holistic view of body, mind, emotions and spirit.

Not only did the average centenarian say that they feel 68, but they also defied stereotypes around aging. This population embraces the technological and scientific advances made in the medical field and are active participants on social media, own and use smartphones, and participate in newer technology such as ChatGPT.

While 10 years ago centenarians primarily engaged in cardiovascular activities like walking or hiking to stay healthy, the 2025 survey revealed that today’s 100-year-olds are more likely to try strength training and meditation or other stress relief activities on a weekly basis.

The survey revealed that nearly half do some form of strength training at least once a week, 36% participate in stress relief activities such as meditation, 67% say they follow a healthy diet, and 42% walk or hike on a regular basis. In addition, about 30% still tend to their own gardens.

Although many acknowledge that aging often brings physical limitations, health issues, and loss of loved ones, maintaining a positive attitude through faith, gratitude and a conscious choice not to sweat the small stuff helps them appreciate the simple joys in life. In fact, despite the predictable changes that occur with aging that include hearing loss, physical aches and pains and giving up driving, a full 85% said they find it easy to laugh and have a sense of humor.

"When you're young, every little problem feels like the end of the world. But when you've lived a long time, you realize that most worries pass," a survey participant wrote. "You learn to let go of the small stuff and appreciate the little moments of joy," pointing to the wisdom that 100 years of life can bring.

Centenarians surveyed said they played video games regularly and 27% have used ChatGPT or other AI platforms to answer questions. Two-thirds of those surveyed had close relationships with friends and family and 4 out of 5 participants reported frequent get-togethers.

"If you look at the communities that have the greatest levels of social connection, you'll see lower rates of chronic conditions and longer life expectancies," says Dr. Rhonda Randall, a geriatrician and the chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare.

Experts say that the survey results fit the current thinking that staying connected and having a positive outlook enhance healthy aging.