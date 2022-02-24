New Survey Reveals 6 in 10 People Can't Cope Without a Cell Phone

A poll of 2,000 smartphone users found that six in 10 people “couldn’t cope” with being separated from their mobile phone for more than a day. Only three in 10 say that they never leave home without their phone, but when they do bring it, most people fully rely on their devices, even for daily directions to work!

According to Study Finds, 68% rely on their phones to take photos, 64% check the time, and 62% use their phone for updated weather forecasts. With this constant reliance on phones, the survey found that smartphone users often suffer from electric anxiety — worrying about running out of juice and constantly looking for places to charge their devices. One in eight people admits that a dying battery gives them anxiety, according to OnePoll, the company commissioned by HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia phones, to conduct the analysis.

“Smartphones offer so much, it’s unsurprising that we’re dependent, making the common complaints around battery life a real issue,” said Petri Hayrynen, senior marketing manager of HMD Global. “There are many ways we can preserve our phone battery and offset that angst.” Hayrynen suggests using network connections selectively, muting unnecessary sounds, and stopping apps from running in the background to preserve battery power.

In terms of priorities, the smartphone reigns supreme. A full 48% said they would be very upset if they lost their phone. By comparison, 46% said they would be upset over losing their bank card, 40% percent if they lost their car keys, and 25% if they lost their wedding ring.

The average respondent admitted to checking their mobile device 20 times a day and spending a full two-hour period looking at their screen in a day. And that’s probably not good for your health, say experts.

Many psychologists have reported the damaging effects of obsessive mobile phone use on the mental well-being of young people, says Healthline. This includes several studies reporting an increase in insomnia, depression, low self-esteem, and even suicidal thoughts associated with too much mobile phone time.

Experts warn that excessive phone use can become addictive. It can also lead to phone anxiety when we turn to our phones as a way of distracting ourselves from important issues. And the filtered expectations on many social media platforms can make us even more depressed.

Shelby Thomas, a mental health advocate, says turning to smartphones to distract oneself from anxious thoughts and stress is a Band-Aid solution and does not address the root cause.

“Even more distressing, anxiety symptoms are greatly exacerbated by feelings of inadequacy that arise when viewing the created, edited, and filtered lives of others,” she said. According to Healthline, to break unhealthy dependence on your smartphone, try taking a break for a day each week, cleanup unused apps, and set boundaries on screen time, such as shutting down devices an hour before bedtime and keeping track of daily usage.