WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cdc | immunization | advisory panel | kennedy | retire

RFK Jr. to Retire All Vaccine Advisory Panel Members

RFK Jr. testifying
(AP)

Monday, 09 June 2025 04:37 PM EDT

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is getting rid of all members sitting on a key U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel of vaccine experts and reconstituting the committee, he said on Monday.

Kennedy is retiring and replacing all 17 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, he wrote in piece published in the Wall Street Journal.

"Without removing the current members, the current Trump administration would not have been able to appoint a majority of new members until 2028," Kennedy wrote.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is getting rid of all members sitting on a key U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel of vaccine experts and reconstituting the committee, he said on Monday. Kennedy is retiring and replacing all 17 members of the CDC's...
cdc, immunization, advisory panel, kennedy, retire
86
2025-37-09
Monday, 09 June 2025 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved