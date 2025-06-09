RFK Jr. to Retire All Vaccine Advisory Panel Members

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is getting rid of all members sitting on a key U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel of vaccine experts and reconstituting the committee, he said on Monday.

Kennedy is retiring and replacing all 17 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, he wrote in piece published in the Wall Street Journal.

"Without removing the current members, the current Trump administration would not have been able to appoint a majority of new members until 2028," Kennedy wrote.