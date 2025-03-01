CDC: 98 Children Dead From Flu This Season

The number of influenza-associated pediatric deaths in the United States this season continues to climb.

Nearly 100 children died from the flu as Feb. 22, according to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Five of those deaths occurred in Michigan including two in Kent County, the state's largest county outside of the Detroit area.

Kent County Health Officer Dr. Adam London said in a bulletin issued Thursday: "This is a heartbreaking reminder that while the flu can be mild for some, it poses serious health risks for others."

The Michigan Health and Human Services Department has urged all Michigan residents ages 6 months and older to get the flu vaccine. It reports influenza is a major concern.

"Since the start of this influenza season, nearly 10,000 flu-related hospitalizations have been reported in Michigan." The number of people contracting the flu requiring a hospital stay in Michigan has increased every week since last November.

The flu vaccine recommendation from the state closely mirrors that of the CDC. It covers anyone over age 65 or under the age of 2 and anyone with a weakened immune system or a compromising health condition such as asthma.

The primary vaccine being administered throughout the U.S. this season is designed to protect against three flu viruses that medical experts determined would be the most commonly encountered.