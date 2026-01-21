WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: cartilage | joints | knee | osteoarthritis | stanford university | acl

Stanford: Cartilage Restored, Improving Joints

scientist examining model of knee
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 21 January 2026 09:49 AM EST

Stanford University researchers have uncovered a promising new approach that may help the body regrow cartilage in aging joints — and could even reduce the risk of osteoarthritis after certain knee injuries.

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and affects an estimated 595 million people worldwide. The condition develops when joint cartilage gradually breaks down over time, often due to aging, excess weight, or injury.

Cartilage acts as a cushion between bones. In osteoarthritis, inflammation can speed up the breakdown of collagen, a key structural protein in cartilage. As collagen is lost, cartilage becomes thinner and weaker, which can lead to swelling, stiffness, and pain.

Study Details

In a recent study, the Stanford team focused on an enzyme called 15-PGDH, which increases with age. The researchers refer to it as a “gerozyme” because of its link to aging-related tissue decline.

When scientists blocked 15-PGDH in older mice and in mice with joint injuries, they found less inflammation, improved cartilage repair and healthier overall joint tissue.

According to ScienceDaily, the therapy improved cartilage not only in mice, but also in human cartilage samples tested in the lab.

Help With ACL Tears

TearsThe findings may also be meaningful for people who suffer ACL tears, a common sports injury. Even with surgical repair, many patients later develop osteoarthritis in the injured joint.

In the study, injured mice that received injections of the 15-PGDH–blocking compound were much less likely to develop osteoarthritis. Untreated injured mice had higher levels of 15-PGDH and developed arthritis-like joint damage within weeks.

Human Experiments Promising

The Stanford team also tested the inhibitor on cartilage taken from patients undergoing knee replacement surgery. After one week, the treated cartilage showed signs of reduced 15-PGDH activity and less degeneration.

“This is a new way of regenerating adult tissue, and it has significant clinical promise for treating arthritis due to aging or injury,” said study author Helen Blau, PhD, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Stanford. “We were looking for stem cells, but they are clearly not involved. It’s very exciting.”

Blau added that early-stage testing of a 15-PGDH inhibitor for muscle weakness suggests the drug may be safe in healthy volunteers.

“Our hope is that a similar trial will be launched soon to test its effect in cartilage regeneration,” Blau said. “Imagine regrowing existing cartilage and avoiding joint replacement.”

The study was published in the journal Science.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Stanford University researchers have uncovered a promising new approach that may help the body regrow cartilage in aging joints - and could even reduce the risk of osteoarthritis after certain knee injuries. Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and affects an...
cartilage, joints, knee, osteoarthritis, stanford university, acl
405
2026-49-21
Wednesday, 21 January 2026 09:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved