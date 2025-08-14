Don't Ignore Warning Signs of a Heart Arrhythmia

Cardiac arrhythmia — an irregular heartbeat — occurs when the electrical impulses that coordinate your heart’s rhythm misfire. This can cause the heart to beat too fast (tachycardia), too slow (bradycardia), or erratically.
Some arrhythmias are harmless; others can be life-threatening, raising the risk of stroke, heart failure, or sudden cardiac arrest. The most common type is atrial fibrillation (A-fib), which affects millions of Americans — many without knowing it. Risk increases with age, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, and heavy alcohol use.
Classic Symptoms
- Racing, fluttering heartbeat (palpitations)
- Dizziness or lightheadedness
- Shortness of breath
- Fatigue
- Chest discomfort
- Fainting (syncope)
Surprising Red Flags
Experts say these less obvious signs can also point to arrhythmia:
- Panic attacks. Sudden rhythm changes can trigger adrenaline surges that mimic anxiety.
- Confusion. Low oxygen to the brain may cause memory issues or mental fog, often mistaken for dementia in seniors.
- Nausea. Irregular beats can drop blood pressure, reducing blood flow to the stomach.
- Frequent nighttime urination. A 2022 study linked waking two or more times at night to structural heart changes seen in A-fib.
- Persistent cough. Certain arrhythmias affect the vagus nerve or lung blood flow, sparking a cough.
