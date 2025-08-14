WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cardiac arrhythmia | heart | heartbeat | abnormal | atrial fibrillation | a-fib

Don't Ignore Warning Signs of a Heart Arrhythmia

A readout of a normal electrocardiogram
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 14 August 2025 04:51 PM EDT

Cardiac arrhythmia — an irregular heartbeat — occurs when the electrical impulses that coordinate your heart’s rhythm misfire. This can cause the heart to beat too fast (tachycardia), too slow (bradycardia), or erratically.

Some arrhythmias are harmless; others can be life-threatening, raising the risk of stroke, heart failure, or sudden cardiac arrest. The most common type is atrial fibrillation (A-fib), which affects millions of Americans — many without knowing it. Risk increases with age, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, and heavy alcohol use.

Classic Symptoms

  • Racing, fluttering heartbeat (palpitations)
  • Dizziness or lightheadedness
  • Shortness of breath
  • Fatigue
  • Chest discomfort
  • Fainting (syncope)

Surprising Red Flags

Experts say these less obvious signs can also point to arrhythmia:

  • Panic attacks. Sudden rhythm changes can trigger adrenaline surges that mimic anxiety.
  • Confusion. Low oxygen to the brain may cause memory issues or mental fog, often mistaken for dementia in seniors.
  • Nausea. Irregular beats can drop blood pressure, reducing blood flow to the stomach.
  • Frequent nighttime urination. A 2022 study linked waking two or more times at night to structural heart changes seen in A-fib.
  • Persistent cough. Certain arrhythmias affect the vagus nerve or lung blood flow, sparking a cough.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Cardiac arrhythmia - an irregular heartbeat - occurs when the electrical impulses that coordinate your heart's rhythm misfire. This can cause the heart to beat too fast (tachycardia), too slow (bradycardia), or erratically. Some arrhythmias are harmless; others can be...
cardiac arrhythmia, heart, heartbeat, abnormal, atrial fibrillation, a-fib
197
2025-51-14
Thursday, 14 August 2025 04:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved