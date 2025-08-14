Don't Ignore Warning Signs of a Heart Arrhythmia

Cardiac arrhythmia — an irregular heartbeat — occurs when the electrical impulses that coordinate your heart’s rhythm misfire. This can cause the heart to beat too fast (tachycardia), too slow (bradycardia), or erratically.

Some arrhythmias are harmless; others can be life-threatening, raising the risk of stroke, heart failure, or sudden cardiac arrest. The most common type is atrial fibrillation (A-fib), which affects millions of Americans — many without knowing it. Risk increases with age, heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, and heavy alcohol use.

Classic Symptoms

Racing, fluttering heartbeat (palpitations)

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Chest discomfort

Fainting (syncope)

Surprising Red Flags

Experts say these less obvious signs can also point to arrhythmia:

Panic attacks . Sudden rhythm changes can trigger adrenaline surges that mimic anxiety.

. Sudden rhythm changes can trigger adrenaline surges that mimic anxiety. Confusion . Low oxygen to the brain may cause memory issues or mental fog, often mistaken for dementia in seniors.

. Low oxygen to the brain may cause memory issues or mental fog, often mistaken for dementia in seniors. Nausea . Irregular beats can drop blood pressure, reducing blood flow to the stomach.

. Irregular beats can drop blood pressure, reducing blood flow to the stomach. Frequent nighttime urination . A 2022 study linked waking two or more times at night to structural heart changes seen in A-fib.

. A 2022 study linked waking two or more times at night to structural heart changes seen in A-fib. Persistent cough. Certain arrhythmias affect the vagus nerve or lung blood flow, sparking a cough.