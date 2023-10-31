Healthier Halloween Candy Choices

When deciding which Halloween candy you should indulge in, dietitians have some tasty recommendations. When a craving for something sweet is overwhelming, there are surprisingly good choices out there for you and the little goblins coming to your door.

While it’s best to save sweets for a special occasion, like Halloween, here are some of the healthiest choices:

• Unreal Milk Chocolate Gems. According to Everyday Health, these candies contain no artificial flavor or color, and the coloring is derived from natural sources like hibiscus and turmeric. Unreal candies have rave reviews from consumers. They do have a lot of sugar, so your best bet is the 0.42-ounce single serving bags. Serving size: 1 ounce. 140 calories; 8 grams fat; 14 grams sugar; 3 grams protein.

• Endangered Species Dark Chocolate Bites. The high level of cacao ─ 88% ─ means these treats are low in sugar, and research shows that eating dark chocolate may help lower the risk of heart disease and stroke, notes Amy Gorin, a registered dietitian in Stamford, Connecticut. While these bites are a little high in saturated fat, consuming them in moderation is the key to healthy eating. Serving size: 2 pieces. 120 calories; 9 grams fat; 2 grams sugar; 2 grams protein.

• Peanut M&M’s. Peanuts mean protein so these popular treats, along with their fiber and good fats, are a smart choice. Serving size: “Fun-size” pack. 90 calories; 5 grams fat; 9 grams sugar; 1.5 grams protein.

• Snickers. This surprising healthy choice does have a significant number of calories, says Gorin, but the “fun-size” bar leaves you feeling satisfied because of its filling protein from the nuts. Serving size: “Fun size” bar. 80 calories; 4 grams fat; 9 grams sugar; 1 gram protein.

• Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. This perennial favorite contains a satisfying combination of protein and some fiber. It’s easy to find single cups around the holidays, which helps with portion control. Serving size: 1 cup. 110 calories; 6.5 grams fat; 11 grams sugar; 2.5 grams protein.

• Blow Pops. Gorin says for those who are not chocolate lovers, this candy is a smart choice because it has less sugar than many of the other candies on the market. Serving size: 1 pop. 70 calories; 0 grams fat; 13 grams sugar; 0 grams protein.

And the 5 types of candies that are the least healthy options, according to Everyday Health, are:

• Candy corn. According to a survey by CandyStore.com, candy corn was voted one of the most hated Halloween treats — second to Circus Peanuts. Candy corn is also really high in sugar, says Gorin, so check these off your shopping list. Serving size: 15 pieces. 110 calories; 0 grams fat; 22 grams sugar; 0 grams protein.

• Smarties candy rolls. Again, these candies are pure sugar, and have little nutritional value. Serving size: 1 roll. 25 calories; 0 grams fat; 6 grams sugar; 0 grams protein.

• Gummy bears. Another pure sugar fiasco, notes Gorin. Serving size: 13 pieces. 100 calories; 0 grams fat; 14 grams sugar; 2 grams protein.

• Jelly beans. While these popular treats are fat-free, they are also full of sugar and less likely to keep you satisfied like chocolate. Serving size: 1 ounce. 110 calories; 0 grams fat; 21 grams sugar; 0 grams protein.

• Airheads candy bars. While these Halloween favorites may evoke childhood memories, they are packed with artificial flavors and pure sugar. Serving size: 1 bar. 60 calories; 0 grams saturated fat; 11 grams sugar; 0 grams protein.