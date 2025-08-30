Texas, California See Rise in Drug-Resistant Fungus

Hospitals and nursing homes in California and Texas are paying close attention as a drug-resistant fungus threatens vulnerable patients.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported over 4,300 known detections nationwide of the fungus Candida auris so far this year. More than one-third of the total cases occurred in California and Texas. The national total for 2023 was 4,514. A total for 2024 is not yet available from the CDC.

The CDC's latest report, issued at the end of last week, shows California is the hot spot for reported cases of the fungus, with 959 so far this year. Texas has the second-highest number of reports at 510.

According to the CDC, the fungus typically affects only those who have weakened immune systems.