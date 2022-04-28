Slash Your Cancer Risk by More Than 60 Percent With These 3 Simple Steps

It is not too late to take steps to prevent cancer in your senior years, and it may be as easy as one, two, three. A new study found that by combining three simple and inexpensive daily habits, you can reduce your risk of invasive cancer by as much as 61%.

The study published in the journal Frontiers in Aging revealed that a combination of high-dose vitamin D, omega-3s fatty acid supplements, and an easy at-home strength exercise program could help prevent the disease. It is the first study to test the combined benefit of three affordable public health interventions for the prevention of invasive cancers.

The study trial observed 2,157 participants aged 70 years and older for three years in Austria, Portugal, Germany, France and Switzerland, says Eat This, Not That! Researchers wanted to observe the role of these three routine habits on preventing invasive cancer, a cancer that spreads beyond the area of tissue where it started.

According to Dr. Heike Bischoff-Ferrari, of the University Hospital in Zurich, the combination of omega-3’s, vitamin D3, and exercise helped study participants stave off cancer by an impressive 61% when these habits are maintained.

“Our results, although based on multiple comparisons and requiring replication, may prove to be beneficial for reducing the burden of cancer,” she said, adding that her team of researchers did not focus on known cancer contributors, such as sun radiation and smoking.

The American Cancer Society says that there will be an estimated 1,918,030 new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths in the U.S. in 2022. In a news release by the National Institutes of Health, experts revealed that the patient economic burden of cancer care was more than $21 billion in the U.S. in 2019.

“This is the first randomized controlled trial to show that the combination of daily vitamin D3, supplement marine omega-3’s, and a simple home exercise program may be effective in the prevention of invasive cancer among generally healthy and active adults aged 70 and older,” Bischoff-Ferrari commented in Frontiers in Aging.