WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cancer | soft tissue | young adults | synovial sarcoma | immunotherapy | tecelra

FDA Approves Drug to Treat Soft Tissue Cancer

man hugging woman with cancer, scarf on her head
(Adobe Stock)

Wednesday, 07 August 2024 07:39 AM EDT

A new immunotherapy is now available to treat a rare soft tissue cancer that most frequently occurs in young men.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval to Tecelra (afamitresgene autoleuecel) to treat synovial sarcoma, which most commonly develops in the muscles and ligaments of the arms and legs.

Tecelra is the first lab-engineered immune cell therapy to receive FDA approval for a solid tumor cancer, the researchers noted. It’s made by Adaptimmune, a pharmaceutical company located in Philadelphia, which funded the clinical trials that led to approval.

“This treatment offers an important new option for people with this rare cancer,” said lead researcher Dr. Sandra D’Angelo, a sarcoma specialist and immunotherapy expert with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. “It is also an important step forward in the development of T-cell therapies for solid tumors, which has been a major challenge.”

Synovial sarcoma is diagnosed in fewer than 1,000 people in the United States every year, the FDA said. It most often occurs in men in their 30s or younger.

Up to now, treatment has typically involved surgery to remove the tumor, followed by radiation or chemotherapy.

“Sarcoma in general, and synovial sarcoma in particular, is a type of cancer where more treatments are desperately needed,” D’Angelo said in a Sloan Kettering news release. “Once the disease spreads to other parts of the body, it is very difficult to control with the therapies we have now.”

The treatment involves using a person’s own immune cells, which are extracted from their bodies and genetically modified to better detect and attack cancer cells.

The approval was based on clinical trial results in 52 people with either synovial sarcoma or myxoid/round cell liposarcoma (MRCLS), another type of soft tissue sarcoma. None of the patients had responded to other therapies.

Nearly 37% of patients saw their tumors shrink after a single dose of Tecelra, results show.

Overall, the drug helped about 39% of people with synovial sarcoma and 25% of those with MRCLS.

Patients with synovial sarcoma responded to the therapy for an average of 11.6 months, results show.

“These findings are significant for a group of patients who have largely exhausted other treatment options,” D’Angelo said.

About 71% of patients experienced cytokine release syndrome, which occurs when the immune system temporarily goes into overdrive to fight cancer. The syndrome was not severe in most patients, researchers said.

“Adults with metastatic synovial sarcoma, a life-threatening form of cancer, often face limited treatment options in addition to the risk of cancer spread or recurrence,” Dr. Nicole Verdun, director of the Office of Therapeutic Products in the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in an agency news release. “Today’s approval represents a significant milestone in the development of an innovative, safe and effective therapy for patients with this rare but potentially fatal disease.”

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
A new immunotherapy is now available to treat a rare soft tissue cancer that most frequently occurs in young men. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval to Tecelra (afamitresgene autoleuecel) to treat synovial sarcoma, which most commonly...
cancer, soft tissue, young adults, synovial sarcoma, immunotherapy, tecelra
480
2024-39-07
Wednesday, 07 August 2024 07:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved