Why Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Now More Deadly

A shocking new report presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Neurology Congress 2023 found that there are now more global deaths from non-melanoma skin cancers than melanoma itself. Experts say that the growing aging population could be one reason for the increase in cancer deaths for this treatable, and often preventable, condition.

According to Medical News Today, the researchers said that in 2020, non-melanoma skin cancers accounted for 78% of all skin cancer cases and 63,700 deaths worldwide. During the same time frame, melanoma caused 57,000 deaths.

So, while non-melanoma skin cancers are generally less deadly than melanomas, their prevalence is so high that the number of deaths is higher. Non-melanoma skin cancers include basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

Interestingly, the researchers found that even countries with a high proportion of dark-skinned people were not immune to the risk of skin cancer.

“It’s surprising to see how high the mortality rate for non-melanoma skin cancers is, as most would assume melanoma to be the most lethal skin cancer type,” said New York cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Michele Green. Green says there are several reasons why non-melanoma skin cancer deaths are increasing that include the aging global population and age-related accumulation of UV radiation exposure and the depletion of our ozone layer.

Experts say that even basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas can be dangerous if left untreated. People should be aware of the signs and symptoms of skin cancer and see their dermatologist regularly. The study authors suggest increasing awareness campaigns to educate the general public on risk factors for skin cancer. They said programs should include dermatologists, general practitioners, and other healthcare providers to help manage the disease.

Most non-melanoma skin cancers can be treated with excision and Mohs surgery, says Green. If the tumor is deep, or has spread to other parts of the body, an oncologist is consulted.

“Additionally, providers may treat some basal cell carcinomas with a topical cream called fluorouracil, which disrupts cell division of the abnormal cells, causing the cells to die,” says Green, according to Medical News Today.