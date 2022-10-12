×
Tags: cancer | skin | melanoma | khloe kardashian | tumor

Khloe Kardashian Has Skin Cancer Removed From Her Face

tablet with 'skin cancer' on screen, and phone with outline of man to help look for skin cancer
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 09:57 AM EDT

Celebrity Khloe Kardashian announced Tuesday that she had survived a second bout of skin cancer, this time on her face.

Kardashian said her "incredibly rare" tumor was removed by Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher after the reality TV star noticed a bump that wouldn't go away.

"I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging," Kardashian, 38, wrote in an Instagram post.

Kardashian had initially thought the bump was a pimple, but later was seen by multiple doctors who told her the tumor was "incredibly rare for someone [her] age."

She was told to have surgery immediately after the biopsy results were returned.

"All my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process," Kardashian wrote over a picture of her face with a bandage. "You'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed)."

Kardashian had been wearing a bandage on her face for a few weeks.

In her post she also revealed that this was the second time she had skin cancer.

"At 19-years-old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well," Kardashian said. "I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups."

Kardashian also shared recent videos and photos of her wearing the bandage in public, thanking her dermatologists, surgeon and also her makeup artist for "dealing with" the face bandages.

Kardashian said that she was "lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with. I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."

© HealthDay


Celebrity Khloe Kardashian announced Tuesday that she had survived a second bout of skin cancer, this time on her face. Kardashian said her "incredibly rare" tumor was removed by Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher after the reality TV star noticed a bump that wouldn't go...
Wednesday, 12 October 2022 09:57 AM
