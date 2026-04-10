Dr. Crandall: Marriage May Lower Cancer Risk

A new study suggests that being married may be linked to a lower risk of developing certain cancers.

Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center analyzed more than 4 million cancer cases across 12 states and found that adults who had never married were more likely to be diagnosed with several types of cancer compared to those who were or had been married.

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Specifically, men who never married were 70% more likely to develop cancer than married men. And women who never married were 85% more likely to develop cancer than women who were or had been married.

Experts theorize that marriage may reflect healthier behaviors and stronger support systems.

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“I think the takeaway is if you're married, you're going to probably live a longer life than if you're single, because you have a social support system that benefits you in the long run,” cardiologist Dr. Chauncey Crandall told Newsmax’s “Bianca Across the Nation.”

Crandall says having a partner often means built-in encouragement to maintain healthier habits and keep up with medical care.

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“There is something powerful about marriage — having someone that's an advocate in your home for you,” he said. “And that works in both directions, both for men and women,” said Crandall, director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida

Researchers believe differences in screening rates, smoking, alcohol use, and other lifestyle factors may help explain the link. Married individuals may be more likely to attend routine checkups and follow through on preventive screenings.

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For women, earlier childbearing — more common among married individuals — may also play a role in reducing the risk of certain cancers, including breast, endometrial, and ovarian cancers, Crandall noted.

Still, experts emphasize that being single does not mean a higher risk is inevitable — but it may require more intentional health habits.

“The biggest thing about being single, we see more alcoholism. We see more isolation, cigarette smoking, and multiple sexual partners. This is one of the biggest drivers of cancer in single people,” explained Crandall, explained Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report.

Crandall stressed the importance of building strong social connections and staying proactive about health for both married and single adults.