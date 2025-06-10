Warning Signs of Prostate Cancer

Former President Joe Biden is optimistic about his recent cancer diagnosis saying, “We’re going to be able to beat this.” Biden, 82, revealed he has started treatment for the aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, according to CNN.

According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer in the U.S. As many as 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with this disease in his lifetime.

“A simple rectal exam, which takes less than a minute, and a yearly PSA blood test starting at age 40, are good screening tools urologists use to detect any changes in the prostate gland,” says Dr. David Samadi, a board-certified urologic oncologist trained in open, traditional, and laparoscopic surgery as well as robotic prostate surgery.

According to AARP, here are the most likely symptoms of prostate problems to look for. They may be benign or cancerous. See your doctor if you experience:

• Frequent urination, especially at night. Also, difficulty starting or stopping urination or a weak or interrupted urine flow could indicate that the prostate is enlarged.

• Blood in urine. This could also indicate a urinary tract infection but it’s worth checking out.

• Pain or discomfort when you pee or sit. An infection could also cause this symptom that should be checked out by your doctor. Back pain, or pain in the chest or hips signals the possibility of a more advanced cancer that has spread to the bones.

• Erectile dysfunction. This problem often plagues men as they get older, but it also could be a sign of prostate cancer.

• Painful ejaculation. If there is less semen during ejaculation and blood in the semen, check with your doctor as these are other cancer warning signs.

According to the Mayo Clinic, other symptoms of advanced prostate cancer include unintentional weight loss, accidental leaking of urine, extreme fatigue and weakness in the arms or legs. If you have warning signs that of potential prostate cancer, a trip to your primary care provider or urologist is in order.