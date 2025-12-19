WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: cancer | pancreatic | recurrence | spread | risk | score

Risk Score Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Recurrence

illustration of organs in body with pancreas highlighted
(Adobe Stock)

Friday, 19 December 2025 09:00 AM EST

A new risk score can help predict which pancreatic cancer survivors are more likely to suffer a recurrence of their cancer, researchers said.

The score could help better manage the follow-up care for patients who’ve had pancreatic tumors surgically removed, and whose cancers have not spread to their lymph nodes, researchers wrote Dec. 17 in JAMA Surgery.

“We now have a way to identify patients whose higher risk of recurrence may have been previously overlooked,” senior researcher Dr. Cristina Ferrone, chair of surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, said in a news release. “This gives us the opportunity to change the way we care for this patient population in a meaningful way.”

The score helps people with pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, which are a less common and typically less aggressive form of pancreatic cancer.

Patients whose cancer has not spread outside the pancreas, to either the lymph nodes or surrounding organs, have a 91% five-year survival rate following surgery, researchers said in background notes.

For the new study, researchers analyzed data from 770 pancreatic cancer patients across five major hospitals.

Results showed about 10% of patients whose cancer hasn’t spread to the lymph nodes will nonetheless experience a recurrence of the cancer, most often in their liver.

With this data, researchers developed a 13-point risk score that relies on four key factors that increase the odds of recurrence:

  • Male sex

  • A tumor size of 3 centimeters or larger

  • A cancer grade of 2 or higher

  • Invasion of cancer cells into the bloodstream or lymphatic fluid

This score will allow doctors to place patients into low-, moderate- and high-risk groups, and then monitor their progress accordingly.

“The current guidelines leave clinicians with a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach, but it’s clear from our research that not all patients require the same intensity of surveillance,” Ferrone said. “The results address a critical gap in current practice and will hopefully influence future guideline development for well-managed, individualized and cost-effective care.”

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
A new risk score can help predict which pancreatic cancer survivors are more likely to suffer a recurrence of their cancer, researchers said. The score could help better manage the follow-up care for patients who've had pancreatic tumors surgically removed, and whose cancers...
cancer, pancreatic, recurrence, spread, risk, score
328
2025-00-19
Friday, 19 December 2025 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved