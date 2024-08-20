WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cancer | lung | non-small cell | nsclc | fda | approval | johnson and johnson

J&J's Combination Lung Cancer Treatment Approved

doctor going over x-rays with woman patient with lung cancer
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 20 August 2024 07:40 AM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Johnson & Johnson's chemotherapy-free combination therapy for patients with a type of non-small cell lung cancer.

The approval allows the use of J&J's cancer drug, Rybrevant, in combination with an older drug, lazertinib, as a first-line treatment for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with a mutated form of a gene called EGFR.

Special: 5 Signs You'll Get Cancer – And How to Stop It... More HERE!

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, and the EGFR mutation occurs in 10%-15% of the cases in the United States, according to data from the American Lung Association.

The Food and Drug Administration's decision is based on data from a late-stage study, in which J&J's Rybrevant combination increased the time patients lived without their disease worsening compared to AstraZeneca's blockbuster drug, Tagrisso.

Tagrisso is currently commonly used as a front-line treatment for NSCLC patients, followed by chemotherapy.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Johnson & Johnson's chemotherapy-free combination therapy for patients with a type of non-small cell lung cancer. The approval allows the use of J&J's cancer drug, Rybrevant, in combination with an older drug,...
cancer, lung, non-small cell, nsclc, fda, approval, johnson and johnson, rybrevant, lazertinib
155
2024-40-20
Tuesday, 20 August 2024 07:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved