FDA Places Hold on Lung Cancer Treatment Trial

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on Iovance Biotherapeutics' lung cancer therapy trial after a patient death, the company said on Wednesday.

Shares of the company were down 26.9% in premarket trading.

The company said that it will pause enrollment in trial studying LN-145 TIL during the hold, while patients who were previously treated with the therapy for non-small cell lung cancer will continue to be monitored.

The company said that it will work with the FDA to safely resume enrollment as soon as possible.

Non-small cell lung cancer is a disease in which cancer cells form in the tissues of the lung.