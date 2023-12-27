×
Tags: cancer | lung | non-small cell | iovance | death | hold | ln-145 til

FDA Places Hold on Lung Cancer Treatment Trial

Wednesday, 27 December 2023 07:24 AM EST

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on Iovance Biotherapeutics' lung cancer therapy trial after a patient death, the company said on Wednesday.

Shares of the company were down 26.9% in premarket trading.

The company said that it will pause enrollment in trial studying LN-145 TIL during the hold, while patients who were previously treated with the therapy for non-small cell lung cancer will continue to be monitored.

The company said that it will work with the FDA to safely resume enrollment as soon as possible.

Non-small cell lung cancer is a disease in which cancer cells form in the tissues of the lung. 

Health-News
