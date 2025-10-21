Scientists Use LED Light to Blast Cancer Cells

A new treatment that uses LED light and microscopic tin flakes to destroy cancer cells without harming healthy ones may revolutionize cancer therapy, offering patients a safer and less invasive alternative to surgery and chemotherapy.

Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin and University of Porto in Portugal developed a technique that uses LED light to heat and kill cancer cells selectively, while leaving healthy cells intact.

According to UT News, the approach was remarkably effective against both colorectal and skin cancer cells in lab tests. Just 30 minutes of LED exposure destroyed 92% of skin cancer cells and 50% of colorectal cancer cells.

How the Technology Works

The breakthrough, called SnOx technology, combines tin oxide (SnOx) nanoflakes with LED light. When the light shines on these tin-based materials, they rapidly absorb the energy and convert it into localized heat, destroying cancer cells nearby while sparing surrounding tissue.

“Our goal was to create a treatment that is not only effective but also safe and accessible,” said Jean Anne Incorvia, a professor in the Cockrell School of Engineering at UT Austin. “With the combination of LED light and SnOx nanoflakes, we’ve developed a method to precisely target cancer cells while leaving healthy cells untouched.”

The unique properties of the SnOx nanoflakes make them highly efficient at concentrating heat where it’s needed — a precise, minimally invasive way to treat cancer.

A Potential Game-Changer

Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide. If this non-invasive treatment continues to show strong results, it could dramatically improve survival rates while reducing side effects and costs.

“For skin cancers in particular, we envision that one day, treatment could move from the hospital to the patient’s home,” said Artur Pinto, researcher at the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Porto. “A portable device could be placed on the skin after surgery to irradiate and destroy any remaining cancer cells, reducing the risk of recurrence.”

Next Steps

The research teams in Austin and Portugal are continuing to study how light and heat interact at the cellular level. Their goal: to develop clinical devices that could bring this technology directly to patients.