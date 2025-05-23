Dr. Crandall: How to Lower Your Cancer Risk

With President Joe Biden's announcement this week of his diagnosis of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, cancer prevention is on the minds of many Americans.

Many lifestyle changes that help ward off cardiovascular disease are also important for preventing cancer.

Editor's Note: These Cancer ‘Facts' Are Dead Wrong — And the Truth Could Save You

The simplest and most important step to take to avoid a cancer diagnosis is to stop smoking or chewing tobacco, according to Dr. Chauncey Crandall, world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida.

"Tobacco is probably the worst thing out there. It's loaded with over 7,000 chemicals, and 70 of those chemicals produce cancer," Crandall tells Newsmax's "Newsline."

Special: New Aging Research Reveals Key to Long, Healthy Life

In addition, there are proven lifestyle changes that reduce risk for both heart disease and cancer. Being overweight or obese is a significant factor in the development of cardiovascular disease and cancer.

"You know, the thing about obesity or being overweight, is that fat is inflammatory. We're starting to understand now that inflammation is a big driver for coronary disease or heart disease. And also, obesity is a big driver for cancer because it all surrounds this inflammatory factor that is released," explains Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report.

Editor's Note: Doctor: 4 Signs Your Heart Is Quietly Failing

According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), there are several possible mechanisms that explain obesity's link to some cancers. People with obesity often have chronic inflammation, which directly promotes tumor growth. In addition, fat tissue (also called adipose tissue) produces excess amounts of estrogen, which has been associated with an increased risk for breast, endometrial, ovarian, and some other cancers.

Cancers that have been found to be associated with being overweight or obese include endometrial, esophageal, liver, colorectal, breast, ovarian, pancreatic, and kidney, according to the NCI.

Special: Biden Ignored Prostate Cancer Warning Signs — Here's How to Spot It Early

On the other hand, some studies have shown that overweight adults who lost weight lowered their risk for some cancers. One large study of postmenopausal women found that those who intentionally lost 5% of body weight had a lower risk of obesity-related cancers, especially endometrial and breast.

So, if you are overweight or obese, taking steps to lose weight now can help lower your risk of developing cancer. "You know, this is something we can tackle. This is something we can get rid of," says Crandall.

"We can reduce our symptoms and signs of cancer by simply improving our diet, walking, exercise, and getting proper sleep," explains Crandall.