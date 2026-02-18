Exercise Lowers Risk of Dying From Cancer

Cancer survival rates continue to improve, with about 70% of patients now reaching the five-year survival mark. New research suggests that regular exercise may further boost those odds.

While numerous studies have shown that physical activity increases longevity in heart patients, emerging evidence indicates that people diagnosed with cancer — or those in remission — may also extend their lives by incorporating strength training or other forms of exercise into their daily routines.

A study published in the journal Nutrition, Obesity, and Exercise analyzed data from more than 17,000 survivors of common cancers, including bladder, oral, ovarian, and rectal cancers. Researchers found that regular exercise was linked to a lower risk of dying from the disease.

“Physical activity has a significant benefit to cancer patients at any stage in their cancer journey,” Dr. Susan Maltser, director of the Cancer Rehabilitation Program at Northwell Health, told the New York Post.

“We know that before they start treatment, during treatment, after treatment and for life, physical activity and exercise have a significant impact not just on their well-being, but a lot of times, in their cancer trajectory,” she said.

Maltser explained that exercise has anti-inflammatory effects that influence the body’s biochemical processes and cell signaling pathways. Physical activity can also help rebuild muscle mass lost during cancer treatment.

For example, breast cancer patients may experience limited shoulder mobility as a result of surgery or therapy. Exercise can help restore function. Maintaining a healthy weight may also reduce the risk of recurrence in certain breast cancers because fat tissue produces estrogen.

“These are some breast cancers that kind of feed off estrogen,” she said. “So, keeping your body lean is important.”

Maltser emphasized that it’s never too late to begin exercising and regain strength.

“The body is a remarkable thing,” Maltser said. “It’s never too late.”