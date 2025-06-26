Cancer Leading Cause of Death Globally by 2050

A new report from the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that cancer will be the leading cause of early deaths worldwide by 2050, with cases projected to rise by 74%. The Cancer Atlas, 4th Edition, produced by ACS and the International Agency on Cancer (ARC), chronicles the alarming increase of cancer globally.

There are 19 million people diagnosed with cancer and 10 million deaths worldwide each year. The report emphasizes that without intervention, those numbers could rise to more than 33 million cases and 18 million deaths by 2050.

“This is because of population again and growth,” said Ahmedin Jemal, senior vice president of surveillance and health equity science at the ACS and the chief editor of the report. The Cancer Atlas reports that about 50% of all cancer deaths worldwide are caused by modifiable risk factors. Jemal says that cancer prevention measures including tobacco control, screening and vaccination could stem the rise.

The report highlights the sharp rise in incidence of lung, colorectal, and breast cancer in lower income countries who have been exposed to economic development. This led to smoking, unhealthy diet, alcohol use, excess body fat, and physical inactivity—all risk factors for cancer.

According to Good Morning America, The Cancer Atlas also delves into cancer statistics specific to the United States, highlighting trends that mirror global concerns. In the U.S., lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths, followed closely by colorectal and breast cancer. The report emphasizes that tobacco use remains the single greatest risk factor, accounting for nearly one-third of all cancer deaths nationwide. Lung cancer is also the leading cause of cancer in the world, despite a decrease in smoking rates, according to the report.

In the U.S., breast cancer was the most commonly diagnosed cancer for women, and for men, it was prostate. Skin cancer is still the most common cancer in the U.S. overall. Jemal added that more young people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer and that type of cancer is on the rise. He suspects obesity, ultraprocessed foods, and changes in the gut microbiome are potential risk factors.

Fortunately, over the past 30 years, cancer deaths in the U.S, have fallen overall by 34%. However, while the U.S. accounts for one in six cancer cases worldwide, it makes up just 7% of cancer deaths, highlighting the U.S.’s advanced screening and treatment options.

The report also sheds light on the disparities in access to preventive care, such as screenings and vaccinations, reflecting regional and socioeconomic differences across the country. States with higher poverty rates and limited healthcare access tend to show higher cancer incidence and mortality rates. The report advocates for increased government funding and community-level initiatives to address these gaps and promote healthier lifestyles.

Programs such as the expansion of tobacco cessation resources, the promotion of nutritional education, and active campaigns for physical fitness are critical components of reducing cancer prevalence in the U.S. population, according to the cancer experts.