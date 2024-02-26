×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cancer | colon | risk | prevention | junk food | exercise | alcohol

Most Americans Don't Know Colon Cancer Risk Factors

an array of fast foods including hamburger, pizza, fries, soda
(Adobe Stock)

Monday, 26 February 2024 09:06 AM EST

Junk food increases people’s risk of colon cancer, as well as alcohol, lack of exercise and obesity.

Unfortunately, many Americans don’t know about these risk factors for colon cancer, a new survey has found.

Colon and rectal cancers have been rising in people under 50 for two decades, researchers said, meaning that many develop the cancer before screening colonoscopies are recommended.

“We know that screening colonoscopy saves lives by detecting the disease in its earliest and often precancerous state, but it’s not recommended for a person of average risk before age 45 right now,” said researcher Dr. Matthew Kaladay, chief of colorectal surgery at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

That makes preventive lifestyle habits vitally important for younger adults.

Unfortunately, the survey of about 1,000 adults 18 or older revealed that:

  • Less than half (49%) know alcohol is a risk factor

  • Two in five (42%) are unaware that a lack of physical activity is a risk factor

  • More than a third don’t recognize obesity (38%) or a high-fat, processed food American diet (37%) are risk factors

Four out of five people did know that family history is a risk factor for colon cancer.

Unfortunately, Black and Hispanic people — the groups at highest risk — had the highest lack of knowledge about lifestyle risk factors.

Black Americans are more likely to develop and die of colon cancer, and colon cancer cases are rising faster among Hispanic Americans than any other racial or ethnic group, according to the American Cancer Society.

“It’s important for people to understand that many factors contribute to colorectal cancer risk, and it is never too late to make changes to help reduce risk where you have the power to do so,” Kaladay said.

Kaladay recommends that people eat a diet high in fiber, low in fat and red meat, with four to six servings of fruits and vegetables a day.

“Those changes won’t just impact your cancer risk, they will likely improve your health overall,” Kaladay said.

“The more weight that you carry above your ideal weight puts you at a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer, so taking some simple but important steps — like a healthy diet and regular, moderate exercise — go a long way for overall health,” Kalady added.

Kaladay also recommended that people get any symptoms checked right away, regardless of age. Symptoms can include rectal bleeding, sudden changes in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss and abdominal pain.

“People can do everything ‘right’ and still get cancer — that’s why it’s so important that anyone having symptoms of colorectal cancer seek medical advice right away, regardless of age,” Kaladay said. “Early-stage cancer is highly treatable and often completely curable. The chance for cure goes down with advanced disease.”

Conducted Feb. 2-4, the survey’s margin of error was plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Junk food increases people's risk of colon cancer, as well as alcohol, lack of exercise and obesity. Unfortunately, many Americans don't know about these risk factors for colon cancer, a new survey has found. Colon and rectal cancers have been rising in people under 50 for...
cancer, colon, risk, prevention, junk food, exercise, alcohol, obesity
470
2024-06-26
Monday, 26 February 2024 09:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved