Prevent Leading Cause of Young Adult Cancer Deaths

Colorectal cancer is increasing 2% to 4% annually in people ages 20 to 49. And it is expected to become the leading cause of cancer death in this age group by the year 2030. Researchers have observed a significant increase in colorectal cancer cases, particularly in those younger than 35.

The alarming trend has prompted numerous studies and reports from leading health organizations, including the American Cancer Society and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), highlighting the need for early detection and preventive measures.

According to studies, a healthy lifestyle can lower the risk of colorectal cancer. Experts say that some of the reasons for the rise in early-onset colorectal cancer (EOCRC) in younger demographics include lifestyle patterns, says MindBodyGreen, such as:

• Increased consumption of standard American diet foods such as sugary beverages and red and processed meat.

• Obesity in adolescence and adulthood.

• Sedentary behavior.

• Metabolic conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and Type 2 diabetes.

Vitamin D deficiency also increases the risk of colorectal cancer by 31%. Experts say that to maintain the optimum vitamin D levels in the body you need a daily intake of 5,000 IU of vitamin D3. Since it’s difficult to obtain that level of vitamin D from sunshine and foods alone, supplements may be recommended by your healthcare practitioner.

The CDC recommends several strategies to help prevent colorectal cancer, primarily focusing on lifestyle modifications and early screening. To mitigate your risk, consider the following steps:

• Adopt a healthy diet. Emphasize a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean proteins. Reduce the consumption of red and processed meats, which have been linked to higher cancer risks.

• Maintain a healthy weight. Obesity is a well-documented risk factor for colorectal cancer. Aim to stay within a healthy weight range through a balanced diet and regular physical activity.

• Exercise regularly. Engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of high-intensity exercise each week. Regular physical activity helps reduce the risk of several cancers, including colorectal cancer.

• Limit alcohol and avoid tobacco. Limit alcohol consumption and avoid tobacco use, both of which can increase your cancer risk.

• Get screened. The CDC advises beginning colorectal cancer screenings at age 45, or earlier if you have a family history or other risk factors. Screening methods include colonoscopy, stool tests, and sigmoidoscopy.

• Boost vitamin D levels. As noted, ensuring adequate vitamin D intake is important. Discuss with your healthcare provider about testing your vitamin D levels and the potential need for supplements.