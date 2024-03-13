×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cancer | car-t therapy | j&j | bristol myers | fda | safety | deaths

FDA Staff Flags Safety Concerns With CAR-T Therapies

microscopic illustration of how CAR-T therapy works to fight cancer
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 09:29 AM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers on Wednesday raised safety concerns over the use of Johnson & Johnson's and Bristol Myers Squibb's cancer therapies as earlier treatments for blood cancer patients.

Staff reviewers said that the pattern of early deaths observed in patients treated with both the therapies in their respective trials raised uncertainty about the treatments' overall survival benefit in patients.

The therapies - J&J's Carvykti and Bristol Myers' Abecma - are approved by the FDA to treat patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of treatment.

The FDA staff said that data for J&J's Carvykti was unclear to establish a favorable benefit-risk profile of the treatment.

Data analysis provided by Bristol Myers did not provide "convincing evidence" that treatment with Abecma helps patients extend the time they live after receiving treatment or a benefit of overall survival.

The comments were made in briefing documents prepared ahead of a meeting of the FDA's independent advisers on Friday, which is being closely watched by investors to understand the regulator's view on CAR-T therapies after recent scrutiny into the treatments. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers on Wednesday raised safety concerns over the use of Johnson & Johnson's and Bristol Myers Squibb's cancer therapies as earlier treatments for blood cancer patients. Staff reviewers said that the pattern of early deaths...
cancer, car-t therapy, j&j, bristol myers, fda, safety, deaths
186
2024-29-13
Wednesday, 13 March 2024 09:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved