Coated Implants Reduce Breast Cancer Complications

Specially coated breast implants can help ward off hard, painful scar tissue in breast cancer patients after mastectomy, a new study says.

Less scar tissue forms around silicon breast implants coated with a spongy outer layer of polyurethane, compared to implants without the coating, researchers reported Wednesday at the European Breast Cancer Conference in Barcelona.

These women were also less likely to need a second operation to remove the scar tissue, researchers found.

“Women who received polyurethane-coated implants had far fewer problems after radiotherapy than those who received standard implants,” researcher Dr. Kerstin Wimmer, a surgeon at the Medical University of Vienna, said in a news release.

“For patients, this research suggests that the type of implant used may have a major impact on the risk of complications after radiotherapy,” Wimmer said.

Women who receive a mastectomy for breast cancer often choose to undergo breast reconstruction, researchers said in background notes.

But, Wimmer said, many also need to undergo radiation therapy to lower the risk of their breast cancer returning, and this can cause problems with breast implants.

“One of the most important complications is capsular contracture, where scar tissue forms around the implant, leading to a hard, uncomfortable and sometimes painful breast, but also to visible changes in breast shape,” Wimmer said.

For the new study, researchers tracked 1,455 women treated for breast cancer between 2016 and 2024 at 26 hospitals in 15 countries. All received a mastectomy followed by reconstruction with a breast implant.

In all, 475 received a polyurethane-coated implant, and the rest a standard implant. All then underwent radiation therapy.

Women who got a polyurethane-coated implant were less likely to develop signs of capsular contracture, 33% versus 48%, the study found.

They also were less likely to need follow-up surgery to remove scar tissue, 9% versus 26%.

The coated implants also came with a lower risk of a major infection in the breast, and fewer needed removal due to complications urgently, researchers said.

“This study highlights an important step forward in improving long-term outcomes for women undergoing breast reconstruction after mastectomy,” said Dr. Isabel Rubio, chair of the European Breast Cancer Conference. She was not involved in the research.

“If confirmed in further prospective studies, this approach could help improve patient comfort, aesthetic outcomes and overall quality of life,” added Rubio, head of breast surgical oncology at the University of Navarra Clinic in Madrid.

However, Wimmer said polyurethane-coated implants may not be right for all patients.

“The choice of implant can depend on several factors, including the surgeon’s experience and preference, availability of implants, cost, local regulations and the individual patient’s situation,” Wimmer said.

“Polyurethane-coated implants have been used for many years and are generally considered safe,” Wimmer continued. “Like all medical devices, they can have complications, which is why careful follow-up and long-term monitoring are important.”

Wimmer presented the study Wednesday at the conference.

Findings presented at medical meetings should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.