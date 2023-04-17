×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cancer | blood | transplantation | stem | cell | therapy | omisirge

FDA Approves Infection Therapy for Stem Cell Patients

scissors "cutting" blocks that spell out 'infection'
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 17 April 2023 04:18 PM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it had approved the use of Gamida Cell Ltd's cell therapy for cutting the risk of infection in patients undergoing treatment for blood cancer, sending the company's shares up 46%.

The approval allows the company to launch its first-ever commercial therapy under the brand name Omisirge for patients who are 12 years or older and are undergoing stem cell transplantation.

Prior to the process of the transplantation, patients often undergo radiation or chemotherapy, which can weaken their immune system and expose them to the risk of severe and sometimes deadly infections.

The therapy is given as a single intravenous dose and is made using donor stem cells obtained from umbilical cord blood. Omisirge helps fasten the recovery of a type of white blood cell called neutrophils.

Gamida has previously said it was targeting to treat about 2,500 patients per year by 2027.

"I think the main market opportunity or the segment that this product could help are patients who have no immediately available donor," Oppenheimer analyst Mark Briedenbach said ahead of the approval.

Briedenbach estimates that at its peak, the therapy could target between 600 and 700 patients per year with revenue of about $130 million from peak U.S. sales.

Gamida declined to comment on the therapy's pricing and availability.

The approval is based on a late-stage study that showed a quicker recovery of neutrophils in patients taking Omisirge, compared with those who received umbilical cord blood transplantation.

The health regulator's decision comes weeks after Gamida said it would scrap plans for its pre-clinical candidates to save costs and gear up for the launch of Omisirge. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it had approved the use of Gamida Cell Ltd's cell therapy for cutting the risk of infection in patients undergoing treatment for blood cancer, sending the company's shares up 46%. The approval allows the company to launch...
cancer, blood, transplantation, stem, cell, therapy, omisirge, gamida cell
275
2023-18-17
Monday, 17 April 2023 04:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved