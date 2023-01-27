×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cancer | blood | lymphoma | mantle cell | eli lilly | jaypirca

FDA Approves Eli Lilly's Lymphoma Drug

Eli Lilly Research Laboratories sign outside of the building
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 27 January 2023 02:59 PM EST

Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday the U.S. health regulator approved its drug for the treatment of a rare form of blood cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration gave accelerated approval to Jaypirca for the treatment of adults mantle cell lymphoma after at least two lines of therapy.

The approval is based on data from a subset of patients from early- to mid-stage trial. The confirmatory late-stage trial is currently enrolling patients, the U.S. drugmaker added.

The drug is expected to be available in the United States in the coming weeks, the company said. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday the U.S. health regulator approved its drug for the treatment of a rare form of blood cancer. The Food and Drug Administration gave accelerated approval to Jaypirca for the treatment of adults mantle cell lymphoma after at least two lines of...
cancer, blood, lymphoma, mantle cell, eli lilly, jaypirca
95
2023-59-27
Friday, 27 January 2023 02:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved