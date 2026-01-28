California, Illinois to Work With WHO After US Withdraws

With the Trump administration's decision to leave the World Health Organization, California has decided to do its part.

The state's Department of Public Health participates in weekly calls organized by WHO, discussing health emergencies around the world, NPR reported.

California is the first state to join WHO's Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network.

"The Trump administration's withdrawal from WHO is a reckless decision that will hurt all Californians and Americans," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement.

"California will not bear witness to the chaos this decision will bring."

Illinois said it is "making preparations" to join the network.

"Participation in GOARN will allow Illinois to maintain critical ties to global surveillance and outbreak response efforts, even as federal engagement changes," the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a release.

"This step ensures that Illinois remains connected to rapid alerts, expert networks, and international response capabilities that are essential for protecting our residents."

Membership in WHO is limited to national governments, but other parts of WHO are open to different organizations, including nonprofits, academic centers, and even U.S. states.

There are more than 350 groups in the network, which has helped organize and respond to emergencies like SARS and Ebola.

Members join weekly calls, get outbreak updates, and have access to WHO's Epidemic Intelligence from Open Sources platform.

The strategy shifts U.S. health and aid efforts toward bilateral agreements that emphasize early disease reporting.

"The United States is charting its own course on global health engagement, grounded in accountability, transparency, and the expertise of America's public health institutions," the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

The administration cited WHO's performance during the COVID-19 pandemic and argued the agency needs reforms, while public health critics warned the break could reduce access to international disease intelligence and complicate response planning.

Trump's January 2025 withdrawal order stated the U.S. was leaving because of WHO's handling of the pandemic and cited the organization's "failure to adopt urgently needed reforms" and "inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states."

California said it hopes to partner with other states, even if they don't join the network.

"Our intent is really to — acknowledging that we are the biggest state with the largest state health department — step up and provide some leadership," Dr. Erica Pan, director of the California Department of Public Health, said to NPR.