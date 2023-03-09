More Than 3 Million 'Calico Critters' Toys Recalled

Calico Critters animal figures and sets that were sold with bottle and pacifier accessories are being recalled due to a choking hazard.

Epoch Everlasting Play has recalled more than 3.2 million of the toys, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced.

The Pine Brook, N.J.-based company recalled the flocked animal figures and accessories after three reported incidents, including two deaths.

A 2-year-old died in 2018 in New Mexico and a 9-month-old died in 2015 in Japan.

Parents and caregivers should take the recalled bottle and pacifier accessories away from children immediately, CPSC advised.

The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue and orange. One style of the bottle has two yellow handles. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal.

The products were sold at Walmart, Meijer, and other stores nationwide as well as online at Amazon and www.calicocritters.com from January 2000 through December 2021 for between $10 and $80.

To receive a free replacement accessory, consumers can contact Epoch Everlasting Play LLC for instructions on how to submit a photo of the recalled item, confirmation that it has been destroyed and contact information.

To contact the company, call 800-631-1272 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays; send email to productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com; or visit one of two online sites.

One is Epoch Everlasting Play (click on "Product Recalls"). The other is Calico Critters.