Why You Should 'Burp' Your Home for Better Health

Just as burping can help relieve pressure and discomfort in your digestive tract, “burping” your house can help clear out unhealthy indoor air. Stale air in your home may leave you feeling sluggish — and in some cases, even unwell.

Burping is simple: periodically open windows and doors to let fresh air circulate through your home.

Regularly airing out your home can improve indoor air quality and may help prevent lingering odors and mold-friendly dampness.

This refreshing habit is trending on TikTok, according to House Beautiful, with experts recommending just 10 to 15 minutes of “lüften,” the German term for airing out a space. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that Americans spend about 90% of their time indoors, making clean indoor air more important than many people realize.

Lauren Riddei, a health and wellness interior designer, says she opens her windows first thing in the morning and then briefly again during cold winter evenings. She says the drop in temperature can support deeper sleep while also improving air quality.

Burping your home can also help lower levels of indoor gases released by cleaning products, air fresheners, and even the carbon dioxide people exhale. Experts say this can have noticeable effects on how you feel, including fewer headaches, less sluggishness, and improved focus. However, opening windows will not eliminate everything in the air, including mold, pollen, dust, or pet dander already present in the home.

Cold months are often the best time to burp your home, and you can repeat the process several times a day for just a few minutes — especially after cooking or hosting visitors. Open windows wide to create airflow, then close them after five to 10 minutes. Smaller spaces, such as apartments, may benefit from shorter bursts more often, around two to four times a day for about five minutes each.

Experts recommend skipping burping when outdoor conditions are extreme, such as during high heat or heavy pollen days. In those situations, relying on air conditioning, air purifiers, or mechanical ventilation may be a better way to refresh indoor air without aggravating allergies.