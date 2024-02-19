Researchers Devise Tool to Predict Burnout in Workers

Researchers in Norway are developing a handy tool that can identify workers who are at risk of burning out. Burnout is a widespread phenomenon characterized by mental fatigue, lack of enthusiasm for work, difficulty concentrating and uncharacteristic overreaction in the workplace.

According to Study Finds, burnout can lead to serious issues like cardiovascular disease, musculoskeletal pain, sleep disturbances, and depression. It impacts productivity because of increased absenteeism.

“Not addressing the risk of employee burnout in time can have long-term consequences,” noted Leon De Beer, a study author, and an associate professor of work and organizational psychology at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). “We found that approximately 13% of Norwegian employees are at high risk of burnout.”

In a news release, De Beer said that he and his colleagues from the Healthy Workplaces research group are working on a new tool that identifies people at risk of burnout. A simplified version called the Burnout Assessment Tool, or BAT, has been tested in 500 Norwegian workers, offering promising results for its efficacy in detecting early signs of the condition.

Experts say that the negative effects of burnout can contribute to a cycle of stress and exhaustion that can last for years if not properly addressed. Researchers add that it’s important to treat not only the individual but also to implement organizational changes in the workplace to ensure that work demands do not surpass the resources and support available to employees.

“We can deal with burnout through individual treatment, but it is of little use if people return to a workplace where the demands are too high and there are few resources,” said Marit Christensen, professor in NTNU’s Department of Psychology. “Therefore, it is important to create good working conditions and structures that safeguard the health of employees.”

The study was published in the Scandinavian Journal of Psychology.