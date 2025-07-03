The 'Summer of Bugs' Has Hit the US

Invasive insects are invading the U.S. According to TODAY, we may be experiencing a tsunami of these pests thanks to warming winters and increased humidity, which allow summer bugs to survive longer.

Experts are calling this season “the summer of bugs” as millions of cicadas, lanternflies and ticks are making a resurgence across the nation. Researchers at Fordham University in New York says this summer’s “tick risk factor” is a 10 out of 10, and suggest that people go to a movie instead of taking a hike. Black-legged ticks, also known as deer ticks, have triggered a massive surge in the incidence of Lyme disease, incidence rates have risen fivefold over the past 30 years. Noisy cicadas have already infiltrated 12 states, and spotted lanternflies have also been wreaking havoc across the Northeast. Residents have been encouraged to kill the troublesome insects. Spotted lanternflies could cause billions of dollars’ worth of losses to plants and trees. Since lanternflies love to consume grapes, they pose a major headache to the billion-dollar U.S. wine industry, says TODAY.

Insect-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, Lyme disease and the Zika virus can cause unwanted illness. According to the Environmental Working Group (EWG), eastern equine encephalitis, which is spread by infected mosquitoes, is rare but can be extremely serious. This illness can cause a brain infection and has a 30% mortality rate. Survivors often suffer ongoing neurological problems.

To protect yourself against summer insects, follow the advice provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and EWG. These include:

• Empty flowerpots and birdbaths to remove standing water, cut back tree branches and get your yard treated for pests.

• Cover up with long pants, long sleeves and wear socks when hiking through high grass or brush that may be infested with insects. The CDC recommends using 0.5% permethrin to treat clothing and gear.

• Check thoroughly for ticks before going indoors and remove and dispose of them properly. The most effective method is to put the tick into a matchbook or paper bag and burn it. You can also drown it in alcohol or methylated spirit. Do not flush ticks down a sink or toilet as they can survive under water for a month.

• Use mosquito nets, fans or both in outdoor dining areas and cover strollers and baby carriers with nets.

• Use repellents responsibly, according to the directions on the labels. Here’s a handy guide for repellants recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. For EWG’s best picks, visit their Guide to Bug Repellents. Use products with the lowest concentration of chemical repellents, especially for children.

• Avoid repellents in aerosol containers as you can easily spray the chemical into your eyes. Instead, use lotions, pumps and towelettes. Wash your hands after applying the product.

• Never use a sunscreen that contains a repellent. If you reapply the sunscreen every two hours you will be exposed to too many chemicals. Always apply insect repellent after sunscreen.

• Wash clothing and repellent-coated skin when you return indoors.

• If you are bitten by a mosquito, avoid scratching. Apply an over-the-counter anti-itch or antihistamine product to relieve itching.