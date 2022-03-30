×
Bruce Willis to Retire from Acting After Brain Disorder Diagnosis

photo of Bruce Willis from 2018 event
Wednesday, 30 March 2022 01:19 PM

"Die Hard" star Bruce Willis will retire from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that is "impacting his cognitive abilities," his family said in a statement on Wednesday. 

