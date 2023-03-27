The Health Benefits of Bone Broth

Bone broth, a liquid made from boiling down animal bones and connective tissue, has been getting a lot of attention in the past few weeks. According to TODAY.com, the controversy began when actor Gwyneth Paltrow revealed on a podcast that she often eats only a bowl of bone broth for lunch.

“While bone broth can provide important nutrients, it does not have enough calories to be considered a meal,” Lauren Manaker, a registered dietitian based in Charleston, tells WELL + GOOD. “One serving typically has under 100 calories, which is unlikely enough to sustain a person and keep them full and satisfied until the next mealtime. And while it does provide micronutrients, it doesn’t provide a large quantity of many of them.”

However, Jill Sheppard Davenport, a nutritionist and author of Better Broths & Healing Tonics, says that bone broth can be a healthy addition to a balanced diet.

“Bone broth is great for supporting a wide range of conditions, from gut health to pain and inflammation, sleep and mood, thanks to its broad nutrient profile and combination of amino acids,” says Davenport. She says it is like consuming a natural multimineral as it contains many immune-boosting benefits.

“Broth contributes a good amount of potassium, chromium, molybdenum, magnesium, and selenium to meet our daily needs,” adds the expert. Additionally, bone broth contains arginine, an amino acid that supports the immune system and helps protect against infection. Since the broth is made from simmering connective tissue in animal bones, it may also contain collagen and bone-building nutrients. It also contains glucosamine and chondroitin, two natural compounds found in cartilage that may help reduce inflammation and decrease joint pain, according to some studies.

Manaker suggests that bone broth can be hydrating and provides fluids and electrolytes which is important since 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated, says WELL + GOOD. Davenport says that sipping bone broth in the morning can kick-start your digestion, while having it after a big meal can help ease digestion. She suggests adding gut-friendly ingredients to the broth such as ginger, clove and thyme to boost its benefits.

According to Healthline, bone broth contains the amino acid glycine, which may help you relax and sleep better. It’s also weight-loss friendly because it is low in calories, but high in protein which helps improve appetite control, increase weight loss, and maintain lean muscle mass.

To get the most out of bone broth, Davenport recommends alternating bone broth with plant-based broths made from mushroom or other vegetables, “That way you get a wide variety of vitamins, minerals and anti-inflammatory nutrients from the best of both worlds,” she says. She warns that people who have allergies should monitor their intake of bone broth as slow cooking releases histamines. To reduce the histamine level, Davenport recommends using a pressure cooker to make bone broth.

You can find an easy bone broth recipe here.