WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: breathe | stress | anxiety | calm | resonance breathing

Breathe Your Way to Calm

woman calming herself with breathing
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 16 October 2025 04:06 PM EDT

When stress and anxiety hit, many of us instinctively hold our breath and tense up. But experts say the key to calming your body and mind is to do the opposite: breathe slowly and evenly.

A technique called “resonance breathing” can help bring your nervous system back into balance during moments of stress — and even help you fall asleep more easily.

According to Chloë Bean, a somatic trauma therapist based in Los Angeles, the method is simple: inhale for a count of five seconds and exhale for the same count. This rhythmic breathing pattern activates your parasympathetic nervous system, the part of your body that signals it’s time to “rest and digest.”

“It can be a mini-reset,” says Bean . “In my somatic work, I use resonance breathing to help clients practice checking in with themselves and tuning into what they need.”

Bean recommends practicing the technique at least once a day to feel the full benefits.

How to Practice Resonance Breathing

  • Find a comfortable position, preferably sitting with your back straight and feet on the floor.
  • Relax any areas of your body that may be tense — such as your shoulders or forehead.
  • Inhale through your nose for 5 seconds.
  • Exhale through your nose for 5 seconds.
  • Keep both the inhale and exhale steady, and continue for at least one minute.

Bean says it’s perfectly fine to adjust the length of your breaths to match your natural pace — just keep them even. She also suggests following along with music or a guided breathing video so you can relax without having to count.

Whether used to quiet your mind during a stressful day or as a sleep aid at night, resonance breathing is a simple, drug-free way to restore calm.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
When stress and anxiety hit, many of us instinctively hold our breath and tense up. But experts say the key to calming your body and mind is to do the opposite: breathe slowly and evenly. A technique called "resonance breathing" can help bring your nervous system back into...
breathe, stress, anxiety, calm, resonance breathing
289
2025-06-16
Thursday, 16 October 2025 04:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved