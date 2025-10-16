Breathe Your Way to Calm

When stress and anxiety hit, many of us instinctively hold our breath and tense up. But experts say the key to calming your body and mind is to do the opposite: breathe slowly and evenly.

A technique called “resonance breathing” can help bring your nervous system back into balance during moments of stress — and even help you fall asleep more easily.

According to Chloë Bean, a somatic trauma therapist based in Los Angeles, the method is simple: inhale for a count of five seconds and exhale for the same count. This rhythmic breathing pattern activates your parasympathetic nervous system, the part of your body that signals it’s time to “rest and digest.”

“It can be a mini-reset,” says Bean . “In my somatic work, I use resonance breathing to help clients practice checking in with themselves and tuning into what they need.”

Bean recommends practicing the technique at least once a day to feel the full benefits.

How to Practice Resonance Breathing

Find a comfortable position, preferably sitting with your back straight and feet on the floor.

Relax any areas of your body that may be tense — such as your shoulders or forehead.

Inhale through your nose for 5 seconds.

Exhale through your nose for 5 seconds.

Keep both the inhale and exhale steady, and continue for at least one minute.

Bean says it’s perfectly fine to adjust the length of your breaths to match your natural pace — just keep them even. She also suggests following along with music or a guided breathing video so you can relax without having to count.

Whether used to quiet your mind during a stressful day or as a sleep aid at night, resonance breathing is a simple, drug-free way to restore calm.