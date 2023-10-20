Breast Pain: What's Normal and What's Not?

It’s scary to experience breast pain and most of us envision the worst-case scenario, especially during October which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. But breast pain can be quite common, and it does not typically mean you have cancer.

According to HuffPost Life, women may experience discomfort in the breasts during their menstrual cycles.

“I would say this is the most common type of breast pain,” says Dr. Marleen Meyers, a medical oncologist, and the director of the Cancer Survivorship Program at NYU Langone Health Perlmutter Cancer Center, adding that the dull or achy feeling usually occurs the week or two before the menstrual period.

Breast soreness can also be a sign of pregnancy. A recent survey found 76% of pregnant people experienced breast pain or tenderness in their first trimester. Caffeine can be a trigger for breast pain in many women, say experts. This includes coffee, caffeinated teas, soda, and energy drinks.

Sharp pain, or pain that is not associated with your menstrual cycle, pregnancy or caffeine can be disconcerting, says Meyers, especially if it is localized to one breast, she added. If the pain occurs in the same spot in one breast and you notice a lump, thickness, or fullness, you should immediately see a doctor.

If the pain or discomfort lasts more than a couple of weeks, this also sets off alarms and you should seek medical help. It’s important to listen to your body and know what’s normal or not, and if the pain is out of the ordinary, it is something that should be checked out.

One of the ways to learn more about your body and breasts is to perform regular breast self-exams, says HuffPost Life.

Another important point is that most breast cancers don’t present with pain.

“While it is not one of the most common signs of breast cancer, it also can’t be ignored,” says Meyers.

The bottom line is that if you have any unusual breast pain, it’s important to let your doctors know so they can determine the best plan of action, said Meyers. This way, doctors can help with potential solutions —perhaps less caffeine! — or schedule any necessary tests.