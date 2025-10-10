6 Breast Cancer Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to focus on the signs and symptoms of a disease that affects 1 in 8 women in the United States, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

In 2025, an estimated 316,950 women and 2,800 men will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, and another 59,080 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer are expected.

An estimated 42,170 women in the U.S. will die from breast cancer this year. But the outlook is encouraging when the disease is detected early: the five-year relative survival rate is 99%, and more than 4 million breast cancer survivors are currently living in the United States.

Experts stress the importance of knowing your breasts and examining them regularly. Not everyone will feel a lump, which is why it’s crucial to be aware of other, more subtle symptoms that may signal a problem.

Changes in skin texture. Dimpling or puckering of the breast skin can be a warning sign of breast cancer. Nipple changes. If your nipple becomes inverted, changes shape, or you experience unusual discharge — especially if it’s bloody or clear and not related to breastfeeding — these changes may signal breast cancer. The American Cancer Society notes that nipple retraction or spontaneous discharge should always be evaluated by a healthcare provider. Unexplained swelling or pain. Swelling in part or all of the breast, even if no lump is present, can be a symptom of breast cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Persistent pain in the breast or armpit that doesn’t go away should also be checked, even though pain is less commonly associated with the disease. Redness or scaliness. The Mayo Clinic reports that redness, inflammation, or a rash-like appearance on the breast — especially if accompanied by warmth or swelling — may indicate inflammatory breast cancer. Scaliness, flaking, or thickening of the breast or nipple skin can also be warning signs. Lymph node changes. Swelling or lumps under the arm or around the collarbone can sometimes be the first sign that breast cancer has spread to the lymph nodes, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. These changes may appear before a tumor in the breast is large enough to be felt. A sudden change in size or shape. Many women naturally have one breast that is slightly larger than the other, but if you notice a sudden or unusual change in size or shape, it’s important to get it checked out.

Early detection saves lives. If you notice any of these changes, experts recommend contacting your healthcare provider promptly for evaluation.