What Cardiologists Eat for Breakfast

Experts say that eating breakfast is important, but having a heart-healthy breakfast when you are crunched for time can be challenging. Some skip breakfast because they simply are not hungry in the morning and that’s okay, says Dr. Susan Cheng, a professor of cardiology and the director of public health research in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

“But for the most part, people do benefit from having something in the morning,” she tells TODAY. “They find that they get off to a good start and feel better, healthier, more energetic over the course of the day.

Cheng’s favorite breakfast is overnight oats with chia seeds soaked in non-dairy milk, along with dried or frozen fruit, plus nuts or seeds. This can be prepared days in advance and stored in Mason jars in the fridge, she says.

Oatmeal contains lots of fiber, vitamins and minerals, and studies have found it can lower cholesterol and help with weight control, says the American Heart Association. No wonder it is also the favorite breakfast food for Dr. Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver.

“My go-to is really oatmeal,” Freeman says. “In general, I recommend oatmeal as the best option.” He likes using rolled oats — not instant − made with water, not milk or butter, and piled high with berries, ground flaxseeds and a few walnuts.

Both cardiologists also enjoy making smoothies in the morning. Freeman likes a protein-based shake made with pea protein, unsweetened soy milk and fruit. Cheng’s preferred shake is made from whole vegetables and fruit blended to get the most fiber. One of her more recent morning veggie shakes is a virgin Bloody Mary made with tomato and celery.

Freeman suggests as an occasional treat trying a slice of whole grain toast topped with a thin layer of avocado (it comes with a lot of calories) and sliced tomato.

“In just one little piece of toast, you have enough calories and sustenance to make it through until lunch and you feel good,” he says.

On the flip side of a good breakfast, bad breakfast coin, Freeman advises avoiding bacon. “It is loaded with salt and a variety of other additives that can increase your risk of cancer and heart disease.” Cheng acknowledges that “bringing home the bacon” often brings people around the breakfast table so she allows it on special occasions and get-togethers.

Eggs are another controversial breakfast food. Freeman shuns them entirely because of the cholesterol they contain, and Cheng limits them to a dozen eggs weekly for a family of four. However, recent research has found that eggs may help protect against dementia since they contain lecithin. According to Healthline, lecithin contains choline, a chemical your brain needs to communicate. Clinical research suggests that a diet rich in choline can lead to a sharper memory and helps people with Alzheimer’s disease.

As far as bakery muffins, donuts, and breakfast pastries are concerned, both experts avoid these options since they are loaded with fat, sugar, and refined carbs. Freeman suggests making your own muffins with 100% whole grains and without refined sugars.

Which brings us to a family favorite: pancakes and waffles. These Sunday brunch stables are okay with Cheng for the emotional and mental value of bringing people around the table to socialize. She notes that you can opt for whole grain pancakes and waffles, but they will probably still have less fiber and nutritional value than a piece of fruit.

“It’s better to have just one small serving or a taste, and then eat a big plate of fruit or oatmeal,” says Freeman.