5 Cardiologist-Approved Heart Healthy Breakfasts

Cardiologists say that what you eat for breakfast can influence not only how your day unfolds but also your long-term heart health. Eating breakfast provides a strong foundation for the day and is a smart way to support cardiovascular wellness — provided it includes the right balance of fiber, healthy fats, and protein.

“Breakfasts high in refined sugars, saturated fats, and sodium can work against your heart health,” says Dr. Diala Steitieh, a cardiologist and director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Program at Weill Cornell Medical College and New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, according to SELF.

Research also suggests that regularly skipping breakfast may negatively impact cardiovascular health. Not eating in the morning has been linked to higher blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, and weight gain — major risk factors for heart disease. Making breakfast a daily habit can help protect both your heart and your overall well-being.

Here are five cardiologist-approved breakfasts to start your day right:

• Protein wrap. New York-based cardiologist Dr. Kumar Sarkar enjoys a breakfast wrap filled with protein and healthy fats. He uses a low-carb tortilla and adds a cooked egg, two slices of lean turkey, half an avocado, and greens such as arugula or sprouts.

• Chia pudding. This simple, high-fiber breakfast is easy to prepare the night before. Mix chia seeds with the milk of your choice and a natural sweetener like maple syrup or honey, then refrigerate overnight. Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation and support heart health. Their fiber helps lower cholesterol, while antioxidants contribute to overall wellness.

• Avocado toast. A consistent favorite for heart health, avocado toast provides monounsaturated fats, potassium, and fiber. Mash half an avocado, add a squeeze of lemon juice, and spread it over whole-grain bread for a filling and nutritious start to your day.

• Open-face peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Dr. Melissa Tracy, a preventive cardiologist with the Rush University System for Health in Chicago, enjoys this classic breakfast daily. She uses whole-wheat bread, organic peanut butter made only from peanuts and salt, and organic raspberry preserves naturally sweetened without added sugars.

• Overnight oats. Another easy prep-ahead breakfast that works well for families. Oatmeal helps stabilize blood sugar levels and provides lasting energy. Combine equal parts oats and milk of your choice, refrigerate for at least eight hours, and add nutritious extras like chia seeds, quinoa, cottage cheese, bananas, or other fruit.

Making these heart-healthy choices part of your morning routine may boost energy, improve wellness, and support longevity.