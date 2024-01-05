How to Give Your Brain the Rest it Needs

The most restorative rest for the brain isn’t taking a nap or lying down on the sofa to binge watch Netflix. Experts say that active, rather than passive, breaks during the day can rejuvenate the brain.

“Going for a long walk or hike or working out can give us more rather than less energy and leave us feeling mentally more rejuvenated,” says Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, author of “Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less.”

According to The Washington Post, when we shift our focus from concentrating on a task to something that requires less active mental focus, our brain’s “default mode network,” or DMN, becomes more activated. The DMN is vital for many cognitive functions, including creative thinking. By practicing the art of resting the brain, you can improve and access the DMN more readily, says Pang. Giving your brain restorative breaks allows it to function optimally.

Here are some tips on how to do this:

• Focus on active rest. Disconnect from intensive tasks such as work and take a walk or go to a gym. Even if your body tires from this activity, it still counts as rest for your brain.

• Get a hobby. Pang says hobbies such as painting or bird watching are also forms of rest for the brain.

•Take frequent breaks throughout the day. Studies have shown that when workers take breaks, they are more energized and creative when they return.

• Change your “to-do” list to a “today” list. Experts recommend tasking yourself only with chores that need to be completed today. When you finish, don’t add more items to the list. Instead, use the time for self-care.

• Take tech breaks. Shut down laptops and phones to give yourself a break from technology. Your brain will zero in on that unopened email if the screen is visible and spend an unnecessary amount of energy in anticipation.

• Take regular vacations. Longer is not better when it comes to the benefits of vacations. Most vacations seem to have strong but short-lived effects on health and well-being, according to research. The benefits peak around the eighth day of vacation with much of the mental health benefits coming from the anticipation of a getaway. Pang recommends taking a week off every quarter. One study found that middle-aged men at risk for heart disease who didn’t take annual vacations had a higher risk of dying during a nine-year follow-up period.

• Practice microbreaks. Short pauses such as taking three deep breaths before a Zoom meeting or at a red light boost vigor and reduce fatigue, say studies. Taking a few seconds to go outside and breathe fresh air during your workday can put you in a totally different frame of mind, says the Post.